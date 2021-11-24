Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHG. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

BHG stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.