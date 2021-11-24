Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 101.88 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

