Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 101.88 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.78. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.
Breedon Group Company Profile
