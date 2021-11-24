Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $387,037.59 and $31,627.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

