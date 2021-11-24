Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 93,939 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
