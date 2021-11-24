Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 93,939 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 195,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

