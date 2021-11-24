Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

