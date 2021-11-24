Boson Protocol Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170.48 million and $16.12 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00005110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00340938 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013256 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

