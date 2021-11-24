Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,940.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,688.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,341.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,438.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

