Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Donegal Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

