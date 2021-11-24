Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

