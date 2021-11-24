Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$13.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.