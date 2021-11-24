BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock opened at C$12.74 on Wednesday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$11.81 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84.

