BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Insider Paul Marcuse Buys 19,710 Shares of Stock

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75).

BCPT opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £778.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited has a one year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 104.40 ($1.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

