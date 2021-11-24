BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$19.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.05. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$16.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.10.

