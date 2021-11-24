Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

BSFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 46,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

