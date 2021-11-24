Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
BSFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 46,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.