Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 11,775 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

