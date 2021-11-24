Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BLNK opened at $38.85 on Monday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 3.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 102.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

