BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

