BitDAO Market Cap Hits $1.47 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $130.85 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00069339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.56 or 0.07429227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,094.20 or 0.99589054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

