Bitcoin SV Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $137.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $153.76 or 0.00270435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,855.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.58 or 0.01036982 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003386 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,905,720 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.