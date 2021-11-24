bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1% against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $545,922.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.28 or 0.07373688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.20 or 0.99857907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

