Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $1,670.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003414 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,989,515 coins and its circulating supply is 22,864,012 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

