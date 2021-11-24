BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) VP Purchases $26,640.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) VP Francisco Silva bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

