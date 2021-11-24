BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) VP Purchases $26,640.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) VP Francisco Silva bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $132.00.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.