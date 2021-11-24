Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 10,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.