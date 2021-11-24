Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $100,474.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $90,709.53 and approximately $100,474.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.07442724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,175.52 or 0.99001913 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

