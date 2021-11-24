Binemon Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binemon has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.