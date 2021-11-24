BidiPass Market Capitalization Reaches $189,854.21 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $189,854.21 and $49.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

