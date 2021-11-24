Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Livent by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Livent stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

