Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $4.41 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. WestRock comprises 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

