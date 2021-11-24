Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Down 0.8%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81). 28,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 192,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.63 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.