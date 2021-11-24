Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.54. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 120.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

