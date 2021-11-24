Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

BEZ opened at GBX 405.50 ($5.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.94. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.95.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

