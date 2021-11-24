Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.