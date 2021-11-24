Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $423.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

