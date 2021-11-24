Beacon Financial Group Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $116.29 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

