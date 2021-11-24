Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

SNOW opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

