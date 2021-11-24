Beacon Financial Group Has $980,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.