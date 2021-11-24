Beacon Financial Group Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

OMC opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.