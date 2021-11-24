Beacon Financial Group Buys 158 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

