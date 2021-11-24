Beacon Financial Group Acquires 172 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.