Beacon Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of HON traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

