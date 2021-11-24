Beacon Capital Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of RWX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

