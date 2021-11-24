Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $198.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $198,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

