Bay Rivers Group Has $760,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $6,721,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,289,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPM stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

