Bay Rivers Group Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $555.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $386.17 and a one year high of $577.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

