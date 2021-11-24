Bay Rivers Group Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

