Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

