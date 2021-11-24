Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRRAY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

