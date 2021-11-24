Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec upgraded Barloworld from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Barloworld has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

