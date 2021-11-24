Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.