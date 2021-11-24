Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$161.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$161.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

